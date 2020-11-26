‘More than a crisis’ – Emergency housing group calls for urgent action

Emergency housing group Monte Cecilia Trust’s Bernie Smith says the Government promised “transformational change,” but that hasn’t happened.

Instead, the housing crisis has worsened.

“At the moment we’re getting 20 to 30 calls per day. A year ago, it was 10 to 15 calls per week,” he told TVNZ’s Breakfast this morning.

“A year ago, we would have probably five or 10 families waiting for a housing solution. Today I can tell you we’ve got 400 families.” Read more

