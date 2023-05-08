Rotorua principals worried about housing developments

Principals are worried social housing developments being built in zones for lower socio-economic schools could create problems for staff.

Six school leaders want “transparency” on Rotorua’s housing intensification across the board, saying that knowing early about developments would help them better support high needs children.

They wrote to Rotorua Lakes Council saying, in their view, there was “not enough proactive planning and communication” to help schools support students and manage growing numbers. Read more

