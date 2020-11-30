  1. CathNews NZ Pacific
It takes more faith to be atheist than Christian

Monday, November 30th, 2020

When asked by an interviewer why some people in the UK regard religious people as being “a little bit odd and weird singer Sir Cliff Richard responded: “I know and I don’t understand why because you have to have even more faith than any Christian on this planet [or] any Jew on this planet…to be an atheist.

“And yet they believe in that atheism. They believe in all sorts of things that I think myself I don’t know how they can do it because there’s absolutely no proof to there being nothing.” Read more

