Former Labour MP calls for “inequality emergency”

A former Labour MP is calling for an “inequality emergency” to be declared, after the Government announced a climate emergency last week.

Sue Moroney said the Government, with its “strong mandate”, had the ability to start tackling growing inequality in New Zealand.

“Naming it [climate change] as an emergency is important,” she said.

"I'd like us to name inequality as being an emergency in this country as well because it's all very well to have a healthy environment, but if your people are sick, then it's not going to go very well at all."

