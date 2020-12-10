125 years on an exciting future for Catholic Māori

Eucharist, marking the 125th anniversary of the building of Sts Peter and Paul, Kauwhata, Feilding was held on 29 November.

It was on that day in 1895 that Archbishop Redwood celebrated the first Mass there.

The Church is one of the oldest in New Zealand still in regular use.

Run by local Māori, Fr Philip Cody SM describes the community as “exciting”.

“It is a place where Māori claim authority for their families meeting to pray and share.

“The exciting thing is that there is both on-going and new life there.

“There is a young committee who look after it and they get on with it without waiting for a priest”, says Cody.



