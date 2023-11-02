Bilingual church service planned for Eltham on anniversary of Parihaka invasion

Instead of lighting fireworks on November 5, two Anglican priests will be recognising Taranaki’s history with a special church service in Eltham.

The Rev Paul Bowers-Mason, an Anglican missioner, and Rev Vincent Nuku (Ngāti Ruanui) are holding the first ever bilingual service at All Saints Church with prayers, songs and readings in both Māori and English.

For Taranaki Māori, November 5, 1881 is known as Te Rā o te Pāhua or the Day of Plunder. The invasion of Parihaka – te pāhuatanga – involved 1500 armed constabulary and volunteers led by the Native Affairs Minister, John Bryce.

The day is also the last day of Taranaki Heritage month and the three Taranaki garden festivals, Bowers-Mason said.

