UN committee concerned by number of tamariki Māori in detention facilities

The United Nations Committee against Torture has published its findings on New Zealand, highlighting its concerns about the disproportionate representation of Māori in the entire justice system.

While the committee acknowledged the efforts by the government to improve prison conditions and mental health services for those in detention, it also raised a number of persistent problems in the youth justice sector.

The UN called on the government to raise the age of criminal responsibility from 10 to 14 in line with international standards, and urged for an end to the use of physical restraints such as pepper spray, spit hoods and solitary confinement for children. Read more

