Detroit Archdiocese announces major reorganization

In one of its biggest restructurings in years, the Catholic Archdiocese of Detroit announced Wednesday it is grouping its 216 parishes in southeastern Michigan into 51 families — each made up of three to eight parishes sharing priests.

The changes have been approved by Archbishop Allen Vigneron, according to a statement released Wednesday morning. A spokeswoman for the Archdiocese of Detroit, Holly Fournier, told the Free Press on Wednesday the changes will not result in the immediate closings of individual parishes. But some are concerned that changes could eventually lead to future reductions.

The restructuring will mean that individual churches and parishes will be grouped together, usually with parishes nearby.

Read More

News category: News Shorts, World.