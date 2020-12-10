‘We All Pray to The Same God’: Muslim Man Donates Land for Temple

HMG Basha, a resident of Kadugodi in Bengaluru, decided to give up some of his land for refurbishment of the Anjaneya Swamy temple on the Bengaluru-Hoskote highway.

A small temple existed near his plot and the trust of the shrine wanted to renovate and rebuild it. Locals see this as an act of communal harmony amid sporadic incidents of religious discord in parts of the country.

“I used to see many women struggling when they would take the rounds of the temple for prayers. Six months ago when the villagers decided to renovate the temple, I decided that I would give up a small portion of my land as that would make it easier for them to pray,” said 65-year-old Basha.

