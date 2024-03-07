Residents of Auckland’s wealthy eastern suburbs say they are aghast by the loss of an Anglican church, seemingly to be replaced by a temple to gluttony and consumption.

A resource consent application by McDonald’s to build a new 24/7 restaurant on the site of the St James on Ōrākei’s Kepa Road saw the involvement of local politicians and a petition with over 2000 signatures.

“I don’t want fast food more accessible in the area, and the clientèle it brings,” resident Mandy Quantock said on the petition. Read more

