Four-bedroom family home built in just 10 weeks

A brand-new family home built in 10 weeks? It’s possible.

Off-site building manufacturer Concision and house building company Versatile Pukekohe have announced they recently built a four bedroom, two bathroom house, in just 10 weeks from start to finish.

The house was built from 43 prefabricated panels manufactured in Concision’s Rolleston factory over two days. They were then delivered to the Franklin site and installed in a single day. Read more

News category: New Zealand, News Shorts.