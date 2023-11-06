Former Carterton presbytery now a family home

A 110-year-old building that once served as a Catholic presbytery has been transformed into a stunning family home in the South Wairarapa countryside.

The villa was formerly home to St Mary’s Catholic Church’s parish priest in Carterton and was hauled away in pieces in the middle of the night in November last year.

The building is now located on a 2.5ha rural property on Bidwell’s Cutting Rd between Greytown and Martinborough.

Its new owner, Matt Calder, has been working on transforming the tired old building into a fully strengthened and remodelled 260sqm family home.

