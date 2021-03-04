Five injured in protests in Iraq ahead of Pope’s visit

At least five persons were injured in a protest in Baghdad’s Central Tahrir Squares just days before the Pope’s visit.

Pope Francis is expected to visit the country on March 5-8 despite security in some parts of the country deteriorating after the first major suicide bombing in Baghdad in three years.

Dozens of people protested in the square in response to violence by security forces against protesters in the southern city of Nassiriya.

A security official said that the number of protesters in Tahrir amounted to no more than 60 and that they were checked shortly. Hundreds more protested in the city of Nassirya.

