New Zealand trip a long journey says Pope Francis

Pope Francis, who is known as “the pope of the peripheries,” has suggested the possibility of travelling to somewhere no pope has gone before — the South Pole.

In a new interview published on Oct. 17, the pope said that he plans to visit his native Argentina, adding: “Somebody said that if I go to Argentina, I should stop at Rio Gallegos, then head to the South Pole, land in Melbourne, and visit New Zealand.”

“It would be a rather long journey,” he joked.

The 86-year-old pope does not currently have any international trips on his official schedule, but he recently made a 4,000-mile journey to Mongolia and visited the French city of Marseille. Continue reading

