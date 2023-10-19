  1. CathNews New Zealand
  2. New Zealand

New Zealand trip a long journey says Pope Francis

Thursday, October 19th, 2023

Pope Francis, who is known as “the pope of the peripheries,” has suggested the possibility of travelling to somewhere no pope has gone before — the South Pole.

In a new interview published on Oct. 17, the pope said that he plans to visit his native Argentina, adding: “Somebody said that if I go to Argentina, I should stop at Rio Gallegos, then head to the South Pole, land in Melbourne, and visit New Zealand.”

“It would be a rather long journey,” he joked.

The 86-year-old pope does not currently have any international trips on his official schedule, but he recently made a 4,000-mile journey to Mongolia and visited the French city of Marseille. Continue reading

Related Posts:

Additional reading

News category: New Zealand, News Shorts.

Tags: ,