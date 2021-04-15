Call to change Christchurch street names linked to child abuse cases

A call has been made to change the street names and names of reserves in a Christchurch suburb with links to allegations of cases of child abuse.

In a letter to the Spreydon-Cashmere Community Board, the writer says society should not honour places where children were harmed, calling for change.

The names the writer says are “extremely inappropriate” include Marylands Place, Nazareth Ave and Marylands Reserve.

The writer, described incidents relating to family members who were allegedly subjected to abuse at the hands of orphanages and religious institutes. The writer’s name has been withheld by the community board for privacy reasons. Read more

