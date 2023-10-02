Child abuse deeper ‘rot’ in society

Recent child abuse statistics reveal a deeper “rot” in our society. Child abuse is unacceptable; it is an inexcusable and despicable act that warrants the prosecution of perpetrators to the full extent of the law, says Save the Children Fiji chief executive officer Shairana Ali.

She said this in response to the recent revelation of distressing statistics on child abuse shared by the Minister for Women, Children and Social Protection, Lynda Tabuya, during the parliamentary session last week.

According to the reported data, a staggering 950 child abuse cases had been documented from January to July of this year. She said equally distressing was the fact that four of these innocent children were below the age of one.

Ms Ali said the 950 cases were not just numbers. She said they represented the suffering and anguish endured by our most vulnerable members of society – children.

News category: News Shorts, World.