RBNZ Survey: 69% Of Experts Predict Rents Will Rise Under New Housing Policies

Experts are concerned that tenants will cop higher rents under the government’s new housing policies.

In this month’s Finder RBNZ Official Cash Rate Survey, 14 experts and economists weighed in on future official cash rate (OCR) moves and other issues related to the state of New Zealand’s economy.

The government recently announced a suite of policies aimed at overhauling the Kiwi property market, which has become one of the least affordable among the 36 wealthy OECD nations. Read more

News category: New Zealand, News Shorts.