More Irish couples say ‘I do’ in civil ceremonies than Catholic Church weddings

Love is all around us, as the song goes, but with Covid-19 also in the air, the number of couples opting to tie the knot last year more than halved compared to the year prior.

More than 9,500 couples walked down the aisle last year, compared to 20,313 in 2019, new figures from the Central Statistics Office (CSO) show.

The past year has also seen a shift in where that aisle is. The number of opposite-sex couples choosing a civil ceremony outnumbered those preferring a traditional Catholic church wedding for the first time in 2020.

Just 35.8% of opposite-sex couples in Ireland opted for a Catholic ceremony last year, compared to 41% who chose a civil ceremony.

Read More

News category: News Shorts, World.