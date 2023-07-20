The number of cremations carried out in the eastern Chinese province of Zhejiang saw a rise of nearly 73% in the first quarter of this year, compared with the same quarter in 2022, according to figures posted to the provincial civil affairs department’s website that have since been deleted.

Just over 170,000 cremations were reported in the first three months of 2023, according to a cached copy of the page showing the latest provincial statistics on civil affairs. Earlier statistical reports indicated that 99,000 cremations took place in the same period last year and 88,300 in the first quarter of 2020.

World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus warned in January that China’s COVID-19 death figures were likely to be “much higher” than the nationwide toll of 80,000 claimed by its government.

