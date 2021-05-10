Primary school lodges appeal against proposed bottle store in Pleasant Point

A Pleasant Point primary school has lodged an appeal against a decision to allow a new bottle store to open the small South Canterbury town.

St Joseph’s School principal and board of trustees member Aroha Stewart confirmed an appeal had been made to the Alcohol Regulatory and Licensing Authority (ARLA) but would not comment further.

On April 6, the Timaru District Licensing Committee (DLC), comprising Sharyn Cain (commissioner), Peter Burt, Gavin Oliver and David Jack, approved Singh Trading (2016) Ltd director Mandeep Singh’s application to open a Bottle-O liquor store at 57 Main Rd, Pleasant Point, in premises previously used for a cafe. Read more

News category: New Zealand, News Shorts.