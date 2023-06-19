First phase of St Peter’s College board report complete

St Peter’s College in Gore’s limited statutory manager says the first phase of her report about the school is complete.
The Ministry of Education placed the Catholic school under statutory management at the end of April.
The 450-pupil school’s principal Tara Quinney and the board chair, Ruth Mitchell, have what Quinney describes as a “dysfunctional relationship”.
Quinney has said she won’t be able to work with Mitchell in the future. She cited differences in expectations regarding Mitchell’s leadership and the chair’s unwillingness to learn how to run a board.
Where to from here
Limited statutory manager Nicola Hornsey says the next step in the process is to prepare an outcomes plan. This will be drawn up in conjunction with the school’s board of trustees and the Ministry of Education.
She anticipates her scoping report and the plan would be adopted by the board at its next meeting on June 28.
It would then be shared with the St Peter’s College community.
“The board is committed to working together to implement the outcomes plan and return the school to full self-governance and we will provide updates on progress after each board meeting,” she says.
Hornsey says she has received a warm welcome from the school community.
“As I get to know more about St Peter’s, one thing that really stands out is the calibre of the students — thoughtful, articulate and engaging, and appreciative of the opportunities their school offers them.”
