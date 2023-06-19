First phase of St Peter’s College board report complete

St Peter’s College in Gore’s limited statutory manager says the first phase of her report about the school is complete.

The Ministry of Education placed the Catholic school under statutory management at the end of April.

The 450-pupil school’s principal Tara Quinney and the board chair, Ruth Mitchell, have what Quinney describes as a “dysfunctional relationship”.

Quinney has said she won’t be able to work with Mitchell in the future. She cited differences in expectations regarding Mitchell’s leadership and the chair’s unwillingness to learn how to run a board.

Where to from here

Limited statutory manager Nicola Hornsey says the next step in the pro­cess is to pre­pare an out­comes plan. This will be drawn up in con­junc­tion with the school’s board of trust­ees and the Min­istry of Edu­ca­tion.

She anti­cip­ates her scop­ing report and the plan would be adop­ted by the board at its next meet­ing on June 28.

It would then be shared with the St Peter’s College com­munity.

“The board is com­mit­ted to work­ing together to imple­ment the out­comes plan and return the school to full self­-gov­ernance and we will provide updates on pro­gress after each board meet­ing,” she says.

Hornsey says she has received a warm wel­come from the school com­munity.

“As I get to know more about St Peter’s, one thing that really stands out is the cal­ibre of the stu­dents — thought­ful, artic­u­late and enga­ging, and appre­ci­at­ive of the oppor­tun­it­ies their school offers them.”

