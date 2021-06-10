Nearly half of homes are damp and mouldy

Homes with damp carpets and mouldy curtains and draughty windows, bedrooms below 10 degrees Celsius, and families sleeping in the lounge to stay warm are all too common, a healthy housing advocate says.

Sustainability Options co-owner Nik Gregg said people Kiwis were a hardy people who had grown to accept that being a nation of wooden tents was okay – but it was not.

“When you have 87,000 people going into hospital because of respiratory conditions, many of which have come about due to living conditions, it’s not acceptable.” Read more

