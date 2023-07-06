Auckland’s homeless battle a wet winter

Bracing for the relentless onslaught of wet winter days, people living on the streets of Auckland declare themselves warriors in an unyielding battle to stay warm.

In the last year, the number of residents notifying Auckland City Mission about the welfare of people sleeping rough has doubled.

The notifications sounded the alarm on the dire conditions faced by those huddled in flimsy cardboard shelters, seeking refuge at bus stops, or living in their vehicles.

Homeless for 11 years, 36-year-old Ricky said he had seen more and more new faces joining his street whānau every day and they were young.

