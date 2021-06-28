Adoration is like radiotherapy for our sinfulness

The Vatican’s new liturgy chief has recommended the practice of adoration to help increase awareness of Christ’s presence in the Eucharist.

In an interview with EWTN News, Archbishop Arthur Roche, prefect of the Vatican Congregation for Divine Worship and the Discipline of the Sacraments, said that he was not pessimistic about the prospect of people returning to Mass after pandemic lockdown restrictions.

“People’s longing, people’s thirst, [and] absolute hunger for God has increased in this desert experience, which we’ve all experienced,” Roche said June 22.

The archbishop said that it was “important to recognize the presence of the Lord in the Eucharistic and to develop that within your own life.”

News category: News Shorts, World.