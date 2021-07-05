Mary Queen of Scots rosary beads stolen

Thieves snuck in through a window at a 1,000-year-old Arundel Castle, in West Sussex, England, and made off with a trove of gold and silver items worth more than $1.4 million, including gold rosary beads owned by Mary of Scots.

Mary may have carried this rosary on her person as she recited her final prayers and knelt at the executioner’s block.

The House of Howard, a noble English family with ties to Queen Elizabeth the first’s mother, Anne Boleyn, has held the rosary in its collections at Arundel ever since. Read more

