Teen goes global with rosary business

Faith and mission are behind 15-year old William Henry’s international business selling rosaries.

“My mission is to spread the power of the rosary and our faith to the world through my business,” Henry says.

It all started a few years ago when a friend made Henry an Irish penal rosary made up of just one-decade, a type used when Catholicism was illegal in Ireland.

Henry was so enthralled with the gift he immediately started an online business (Rings of the Lord) making and selling classic and Irish penal rosaries.

He says the rosary his friend gave him is beautiful, though not fragile.

“You could tell there was a lot of care put into it just by holding it.

“The beads are brass, so it felt really nice just to hold it in your hands. It looked pretty at the same time.

“You didn’t think it was going to break on you, and you wouldn’t have to order four rosaries a year.

“I think that’s what really stuck out to me, that you could have one rosary that’s both durable and beautiful at the same time.

“We use amazing materials like bronze and brass and sterling silver. Our rosaries are all very, very durable. So once you buy a rosary, you’re probably not going to need a new one for a very long time.”

Irish penal rosaries

An Irish penal rosary looks much like a typical rosary.

There are several significant difference, though.

The rosaries were designed to avoid detection during the Irish penal period (1695-1829) when the practice of Catholicism was outlawed.

The arms of the crucifix are shorter than is typical. This makes the rosary fit more comfortably in a closed palm.

The ring on the end of the rosary looks like one worn as a piece of jewellery. It can be moved from one finger to the next, helping the user track the decades as the rosary is prayed.

History, faith and mission

Henry says he was immediately captivated by the penal rosary’s history.

The symbolism of the crucifix represents the Passion, he says. Images along the crucifix mark out a ladder, spear, hammer, crown of thorns, chalice and the wounds of Christ.

While his business is still at a fledgling stage, Henry is selling rosaries across the world, getting on with his mission to spread the Catholic faith.

Henry has also begun creating a rosary map – tracking rosary miracles and saints with a particular connection to the rosary.

He said the map, which is still in its early stages, was inspired by the Eucharistic miracle map maintained by Blessed Carlo Acutis. This was the Italian Catholic youth who died in 2006 at 15 years of age and is best known for documenting Eucharistic miracles and cataloguing them on a website he created.

