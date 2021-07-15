Bishop’s wife new Vicar of Victory in Nelson

In what could be a New Zealand first, the spouse of a bishop has become the vicar of a local parish.

Reverend Watiri Maina​ was inducted as the Vicar of Victory Church in a Saturday afternoon service.

Vicar’s warden Neville Jackson said Maina was “already part of the community” in Victory, and the fact that she was married to the Bishop of Nelson Steve Maina it made her appointment a “bit unique”.

“I’m not aware, in New Zealand at least, that this has happened before.” Read more

