Christ Church Cathedral appoints youngest-ever dean

Christ Church Cathedral has appointed its youngest-ever dean – 37-year-old Reverend Canon Ben Truman.

Truman is set to leave his current role as the Vicar of Opawa-St Martins (St Mark’s, Opawa) to take up the job.

Bishop Peter Carrell said Truman’s appointment ushers in a “new era of leadership, fresh perspectives, and a commitment to fostering a strong sense of family and community within the heart of Christchurch”.

The dean is responsible for the worship and ministry at the cathedral and leadership of its mission to the city of Christchurch, which is currently undertaken at the Transitional Cathedral. Read more

News category: New Zealand, News Shorts.