Austrian kidnap survivor Natascha Kampusch ‘kept like shaved Nazi victim’

Austrian kidnap survivor Natascha Kampusch says she was treated “like a shaved Nazi victim” during her eight-year captivity in an underground cell and forced into hard labour while being given little food.

In a new interview, which appeared on Austrian broadcaster ORF earlier this week, she recounted how her captor Wolfgang Priklopil starved her and forced her to clean his house with little clothing.

She escaped in August 2006 and Priklopil was found dead hours later, ruled to be a suicide. August 23, 2021, will mark 15 years since her escape. Read more

