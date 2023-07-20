US Catholic bishops report fewer complaints of abuse in 2022

The US Conference of Catholic Bishops’ (USCCB) just released its 2022 annual report on the protection of children and young people showing that there were fewer sexual abuse cases reported in the past two consecutive years.

The 2022 report for July 1, 2021 – June 30, 2022, states that 1,998 victim survivors came forward with 2,704 allegations and that this number is 399 less than that reported in 2021 and 1,548 less than that reported in 2020.

The report also emphasised assistance given by dioceses and eparchies to the families of the 254 victim-survivors who reported during the audit period as well as the 1,589 victim-survivors who reported during earlier audit periods.

“I wish to acknowledge gratefully the victim-survivors who have allowed us to work with and journey alongside them. We have learned much and continue to value the relationships created out of courage, trust and care,…”

