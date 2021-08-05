Parents of 2-year-old girl await UK Supreme Court response on removing life-support against their wishes

The parents of a two-year-old girl are waiting to see if Britain’s Supreme Court will hear their challenge to a ruling that life-sustaining treatment can be withdrawn from their daughter against their wishes.

The Court of Appeal upheld a High Court decision on July 9 that doctors could remove life-support treatment from Alta Fixsler, who suffered severe brain damage at birth.

The case has drawn international scrutiny as her parents are Israeli citizens and her father also holds US citizenship.

Hospitals in Israel and the US have offered to treat the two-year-old, and US senators have intervened in the case.

Alta’s parents, who are Hasidic Jews, moved to the UK in 2014. Their daughter was born on Dec. 23, 2018, eight weeks premature and with a severe hypoxic-ischemic brain injury.

