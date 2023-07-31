Sir Wira Gardiner’s High Court case win to help veterans access support a final ‘koha’

Sir Wira Gardiner’s final “koha” to those who served in our military has come to fruition in the form of a High Court judgment that should make it significantly easier for support to be provided to veterans.

Gardiner’s widow Lady Hekia Parata, former Cabinet minister and now Royal Commissioner, said the judgment offered clear guidance to Veterans’ Affairs to take a more empathetic and less bureaucratic approach to claims.

She said the ruling showed the current system “was being applied rigidly and in an excluding and almost bureaucratic tick-box way”. Read more

