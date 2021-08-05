Saskatchewan judge refuses to release Residential School document

A judge in Saskatchewan is refusing to release a document outlining how the Catholic Church fulfilled Residential School reparations to First Nation people.

The alleged document details $25 million in “in-kind” services the Catholic Church provided as compensation for Residential school survivors — one of their obligations in the Residential School Settlement of 2006.

Court staff have confirmed the document’s existence and have said that it doesn’t appear to be sealed or under a publication ban.

However, the document has been in the custody of Justice Neil Gabrielson, the same judge who oversaw a 2015 case between Canada and the Catholic Church regarding the perceived existence of the Church’s compensation to First Nations.

