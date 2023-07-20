Synod document is the Holy Spirit speaking bishop tells Kiwis

The Synod’s Working Document is the Holy Spirit talking and Bishop Stephen Lowe is urging people to become familiar with it.

Emphasising its importance, Lowe, President of the New Zealand Bishops Conference, describes the document as “another step towards the future”.

“This working document is the product of the process of the Church listening to and hearing what the People of God have said”, Lowe comments in a news release from the Church’s communications office.

To help avoid confusion, Lowe clarifies that Synod’s Working Document is not the final word but published by Synod Secretariat, it sets the agenda for the Synod.

Supplied

