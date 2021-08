A conspiracy website is spreading false claims that Dr Anthony Fauci is the son of Mother Teresa (St. Teresa of Calcutta).

Reuters Fact Check team say the claim is baseless. Mother Teresa was not Anthony Fauci’s mother. Records show that Fauci was born to Stephen and Eugenia Abys Fauci.

A detailed family history featuring photographs, draft cards, and immigration documents for the Fauci family can be found compiled by genealogist Bradley Greenland, visible here

Read more

News category: Odd Spot.