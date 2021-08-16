  1. CathNews NZ Pacific
Suzanne Aubert – update on the cause for Beatification

Monday, August 16th, 2021

We continue to trust God that the Vatican will soon recognise the alleged healing miracle granted a Christchurch woman through the intercession of Venerable Suzanne Aubert/Meri Hōhepa.

Recently the Pontifical Commission for the Causes of Saints in Rome was again in touch seeking clarification of some medical points in the final submission that was made in support of her Cause. Read more

