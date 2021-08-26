Cardinal offers way out of pandemic stress

A Jesuit cardinal has some suggestions for people suffering from pandemic stress. Doing so could result in positive results, he explains.

The cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle, who is the prefect of the Vatican’s Congregation for the Evangelization of Peoples – offered his ideas in a broadcast last week.

He had been asked what people who feel more anxious, stressed, and depressed due to the Covid-19 crisis could do to help themselves.

Accepting the current reality of the pandemic is a key way to cope, he said during a broadcast of “The Jesuit Hour,” a Jesuit Communications online talk show.

When life is not exactly as we want it to be it can help if people turn themselves towards ‘acceptance’, he explained.

“While we are here, let’s accept the situation and limitations, the fears and doubts of the situation today.

“If we accept the inconveniences in faith, we could get out of this as a better humanity.”

Tagle said not accepting reality and denying the pandemic’s existence doesn’t solve the emotional problems many people are facing as the coronavirus pandemic continues to surge across the world.

“As long as we don’t accept it, we can’t face it. As long as we don’t accept that this is really the situation now, we will not be able to see where the hand of God is,” he added.

“And in that acceptance, light will come.

“But if we refuse to accept and we resist even the hardships of this situation, we will just return to the old normal and be even a worse humanity.”

Tagle has already confronted the COVID-19 virus in person, as he returned a positive test for Covid-19 when he visited Manila in September last year.

Although asymptomatic, he recalled suffering anxiety of pandemic stress during his two-week quarantine.

Even though all the medical assistance is provided for symptomatic patients, those asymptomatic also need “emotional and spiritual first aid,” Tagle said.

