National data shows US students still ‘stalled’ after pandemic

A new national survey shows students in the United States are still struggling to make up learning loss experienced over the course of the COVID-19 crisis.

The report this week from NWEA examined test scores from nearly 7 million elementary and middle school students in about 20,000 public schools around the US.

The researchers found that “achievement gains in 2022–23 lagged pre-pandemic trends” in nearly all surveyed students, with numbers “falling short of pre-pandemic averages by 1–19% in reading and by 6–15% in math.”

The NWEA noted that the decline was sharper than what was observed in 2021-2022. Reading in upper-level grades suffered the most, the researchers said.

