Catholic Church charity set up to pay residential school survivors spent $6.46-million on expenses

A Catholic Church organization formed to compensate residential school survivors spent $6.46m, or more than a quarter of its funds on expenses.

The organization also returned nearly $600,000 to church organizations after a 2015 court settlement, financial records obtained by The Globe and Mail reveal.

The documents detail the finances of the Corporation of Catholic Entities Party to the Indian Residential Schools Settlement (CCEPIRSS), a special charity created to pay the church’s part of the residential schools settlement, a complex legal arrangement involving the federal government, religious institutions and survivors that was reached in 2006.

The audited financial statements, which cover the fiscal years ended 2009 to 2016, were acquired after a request to the Canada Revenue Agency. They were reviewed by The Globe and Charity Intelligence Canada, a charity that provides financial analysis and transparency reporting on Canada’s charitable sector.

