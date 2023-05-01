A settlement has been reached that will see 32 public schools on the Avalon and Burin peninsulas continue to operate as usual.

There was no guarantee that would be the case until the past couple of weeks as bankruptcy proceedings involving the Roman Catholic Episcopal Corporation of St John’s continued.

The Church has been selling off properties to settle sex abuse claims, and the schools, which they still own, could have been sold off too, if the government hadn’t stepped in to formally acquire them for an estimated $13 million.

School board lawyer Rob Zdebiak confirmed the schools are now safe for the foreseeable future.

“We’re glad it’s all resolved and the schools will continue as they’ve always been,” he said. “I think everyone was confident that at the end of the day it would work out for all the students and citizens of Newfoundland and Labrador.”

