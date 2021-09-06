Pope urges Italian Bishops to make parishes schools of service

Pope Francis is urging 20 Italian Bishops to seek ways to revitalize their pastoral care in areas facing depopulation, marginalization, and economic difficulty.

The pope is asking Bishops to overcome “nostalgia for the past” and take bold steps to be a consoling presence in places where hardship is abound.

Parishes, he added, should become training centres for Christian life and “schools of service to others,” in such a way that humility and tenderness shine forth.

In concluding his message, Francis expressed his appreciation for the initiative, which should help Bishops create projects and attitudes to help people discover “the love of the encounter with Jesus.”

Bishops from dioceses in Piedmont, Umbria, Lazio, Abruzzo, Molise, Campania, Puglia, Basilicata, and Calabria are holding a two-day meeting in the city of Benevento.

Source: Vatican News

