How a Māngere church community banded together during Delta outbreak

An Auckland man and his family from the Māngere community, including four children aged under 12, are trying their best to get by after three weeks in quarantine as they recover from Covid-19.

The family, whom Stuff has agreed not to name, are among the cases linked to a Māngere church and have been at Jet Park MIQ facility since August 22.

Initially the couple and two of their four children tested positive, but now they’re all sick, with no idea of when they will recover. Read more

