Pompallier College students win short film contest

Draped in a superman costume, a Pompallier Catholic College student has won a grand prize of many laughs and $3000 in a road safety short film competition.

Northland Road Safety Trust (NRST) in partnership with Students Against Dangerous Driving (SADD) introduced the “Drive in the Moment” road safety initiative to secondary schools in Whangārei and Kaipara. It has been designed to help drivers reduce their smartphone use behind the wheel.

The purpose of the competition is to encourage young drivers to engage with the website/toolkit, develop a plan that will work for them, and put away the phone while driving.

The total prize pool was set at $5000, where the first place received $3000, the second $1500, and the third $500. Read more

