Pope chooses ‘Listen’ as theme for World Communications Day

In the search for truth, Catholic communicators must learn how to listen above all else, the Vatican said.

“Listen” will be the theme for the 2022 celebration of World Communications Day, said the statement released Sept. 29. A papal message on the theme should be published on or around the Jan. 24 feast of St Francis de Sales, patron saint of journalists.

“The pandemic has struck and wounded everyone, and everyone needs to be heard and comforted. Listening is also fundamental for good information,” said the statement announcing the theme.

The pope’s choice of the theme for the 2022 celebration, which will be held May 29 in most dioceses, is drawn from Jesus’ words in the Gospel of Luke, “Take care, then, how you listen.”

Read More

News category: News Shorts, World.