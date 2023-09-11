Life membership award to NZ Catholic editor

Michael Otto, the editor of New Zealand Catholic, was honoured with Life Membership of the Australasian Catholic Press Association – ACPA – during their annual conference held in Perth, Australia from 5 to 7 September.

The ACPA conference saw over 50 Catholic media and communications professionals in attendance from across Australasia.

This year’s conference was built on the theme ‘Speaking with the Heart: The Truth in Love (Ephesians 4:15)’, borrowing from Pope Francis’ 2023 World Communications Day message.

Francis’ message encourages Catholic media professionals to communicate with an “open heart and arms.” The conference set out to enable participants to listen, speak and communicate creatively while suggesting rather than imposing their views.

New Zealanders received multiple commendations at the awards ceremony. Among them,

Michael Otto, editor NZ Catholic, Auckland – Highly Commended in the Best Editorial Column/Blog (Pictured left)

Anne Rose, designer, NZ Catholic, Auckland – Highly Commended Best Layout and Design, Print (Pictured middle)

Annette Scullion, editor, WelCom, Wellington – Best Layout and Design, Print (Pictured right)

Tui Motu magazine, Dunedin – Winner in the Best Front Page

Geremy Hema, Tui Motu magazine, Dunedin – Winner Best Content Ecumenical and Interfaith

Lisa Beech, The Nathaniel Report, Wellington – Winner, Best Content; Faith Formation

However the top honour, the Bishop Kennedy Award for Overall Excellence, went to the Archdiocese of Hobart’s publication, The Catholic Standard.

The 12-page monthly newspaper earned glowing comments from the judges who said “The Catholic Standard eminently reflects the uniqueness and richness of the Catholic community of Australia’s only island state.”

The paper was applauded for its balanced coverage of local, national and international news, commentary and feature stories.

Other notable ACPA award mentions include CathNews Australia‘s Neil Helmore, who was awarded for the best use of digital media for his Australian Plenary Council video highlights for CathNews Australia, the Diocese of Parramatta’s Catholic Outlook magazine named the ‘most improved publication,’ and Melbourne Catholic won for best online layout and design.

Founded in 1955, ACPA aims to foster professionalism and cooperation among Catholic press members and other religious media outlets.

The organisation strives to advance religious media’s development, coverage and relevance in contemporary society.

