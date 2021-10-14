New Pleasant Point church starts to take shape

Framing for the new $1million St Mary’s Church in Pleasant Point is going up.

The former 1889 historic church on the site was demolished in July after it was closed in 2011 due to earthquake damage.

Opihi Parish finance chairman Mark Robins​ said the new church would seat 70 but would not have a steeple as it would have cost too much.

Building started on the project in August just three weeks after the demolition of the earthquake damaged church.

