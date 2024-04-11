  1. CathNews New Zealand
Taranaki Cathedral earthquake strengthening project on hold due to funding shortfall

Thursday, April 11th, 2024

Skyrocketing costs have caused the Taranaki Cathedral earthquake strengthening project in New Plymouth to come to an immediate halt in the face of a $8.5 million funding shortfall.

Built in 1846, the Taranaki Cathedral Church of St Mary is New Zealand’s oldest stone church and was undergoing earthquake strengthening and upgrades.

The project has a budget of $28.8 million, which is up on early estimates of $20m. This includes a $5m Government contribution towards building an educational space, Te Whare Hononga (the house that binds), which was completed in 2021.

Lead contractor Clelands Construction recently completed testing on a portion of the southern wall using seismic strengthening techniques proposed for the entire building, but estimated costs for the work have increased dramatically. Read more

