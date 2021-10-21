More than two thirds of the children who died in state care since 2017 were Māori

New figures show over two thirds of the children who have died in state care since Oranga Tamariki was established were Māori.

Experts say this is due to an over-representation of Māori in state care.

Information accessed by the Herald by an Official Information Act request shows 23 out of the 28 children who died in state care since 2017 were Māori.

Of the 23, Oranga Tamariki said two were classified as Cook Island Māori, one was Māori/Indian, 20 were Māori.

Four were New Zealand European and one was British and Irish. Read more

