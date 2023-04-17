Stats show no change in child poverty

There has been no real improvement to the proportion of our tamariki living in poverty according to the recently released 2021/22 Child Poverty Statistics for Aotearoa.

About one in 10 children experience material hardship where their households cannot afford things like regular healthy food, doctors’ visits or to pay their power bills on time, according to the StatsNZ data.

The picture for Māori and Pasifika is much worse, according to the data, with one in five Māori children and one in four Pasifika children experiencing material hardship. Read more

