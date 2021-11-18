Anglican Church under fire in wake of Liverpool suicide bombing

The Church of England is facing questions over its role in converting hundreds of asylum seekers, including the Liverpool suicide bomber, to Christianity in an attempt to help them avoid deportation.

Priti Patel, the Home Secretary, is understood to be appalled at the “merry-go-round” of failed asylum seekers changing religion and using other tactics to launch “appeal after appeal” to stay in the country.

The Iraqi man killed in the abortive suicide bomb attack outside Liverpool Women’s Hospital is understood to have been helped by the Church in his attempts to avoid being kicked out of Britain, after his claim for asylum was first rejected in 2014.

